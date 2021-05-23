Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 594,727 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,181,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 54,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

