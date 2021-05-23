Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 490,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,256. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.