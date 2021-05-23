Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 124,576 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.88. 4,873,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

