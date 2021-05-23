Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. 994,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

