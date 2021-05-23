NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.65. NOW shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get NOW alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.