Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $4.40. Nucor reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $107.90.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

