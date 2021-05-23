Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

