NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NVEE stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.