NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19,468.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,612. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.