Oikos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,444.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $73,444.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00404757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.32 or 0.00750257 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

