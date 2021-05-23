OKCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,309.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.46 million and $8,309.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,891.99 or 0.99936512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00066693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,086,693 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

