OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chemed were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chemed by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.29. 58,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,866. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

