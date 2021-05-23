OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. 1,356,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

