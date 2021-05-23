Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 10.1%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.26. 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

