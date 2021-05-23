OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.