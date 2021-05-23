One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 184,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

