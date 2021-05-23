OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.

NYSE ONE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. OneSmart International Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.15.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

