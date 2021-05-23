Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

OTRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 133,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,846. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

