Oppenheimer Increases Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $32.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GENI stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

