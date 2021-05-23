Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider John Beevers Buys 3,500 Shares

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider John Beevers bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.16 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,549.50 ($35,392.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.45%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

