Origo (OGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Origo has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.89 or 0.00763940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00076187 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

