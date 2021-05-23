Ouroboros Reaches Market Capitalization of $160,364.54 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $160,364.54 and $900.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00401308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00185232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00686071 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

