Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $27.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

