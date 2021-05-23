Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 98,518 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.80. 552,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,446. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

