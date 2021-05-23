Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

OXIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OXIG stock remained flat at $GBX 2,040 ($26.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,100.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,961.26. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

