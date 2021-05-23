Ozon Holdings PLC’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ozon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

