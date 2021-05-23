Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,860,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $150.16. 399,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,505. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.24.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

