Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

