Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.47

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.47 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.67 ($0.26). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.26), with a volume of 3,388,745 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £387.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

