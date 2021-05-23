Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,123,738 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

