Pantos Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Pantos has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $121,262.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00404717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00185887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00727116 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

