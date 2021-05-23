Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.88

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 1681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after buying an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

