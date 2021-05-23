Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.82. 631,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $163.86 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

