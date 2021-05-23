PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $60.18 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. PARSIQ has a market cap of $60.18 million and $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 63.7% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

