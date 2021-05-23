Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 73,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 188,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

