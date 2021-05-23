PAX Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.27 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. PAX Gold has a market cap of $114.29 million and approximately $45.27 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,899.65 or 0.05949812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00720836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074927 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

