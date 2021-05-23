PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.