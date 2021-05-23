PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.69. 6,842,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.