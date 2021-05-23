Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

