Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.58.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. 10,514,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,178,618. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

