Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 40.6% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $879,651.70 and approximately $204,281.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $62.83 or 0.00176397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00868786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.08690428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00080110 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

