PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,912. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.34 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

