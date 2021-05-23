PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,451 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 131.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43.

