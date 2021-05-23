PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

