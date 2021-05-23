PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 184,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,751. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

