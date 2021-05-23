Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 518,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 90,059 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

