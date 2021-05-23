Phore Market Cap Achieves $3.84 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $756.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.47 or 0.00840020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,117,726 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.