Pi Financial Cuts Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Price Target to C$1.75

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TSE MIN opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. Excelsior Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.