Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Down 58.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $10.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00024451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00830739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.07768203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,416,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,624 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

