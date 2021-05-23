PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.09 Million

Brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $58.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $227.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 546,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market cap of $354.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

